Growing wild by rosiekind
Photo 1956

Growing wild

Some people have left the verges outside their homes to grow wild and I saw these poppies which are unusual as they are not red.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 11th, 2021  
