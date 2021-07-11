Sign up
Photo 1956
Growing wild
Some people have left the verges outside their homes to grow wild and I saw these poppies which are unusual as they are not red.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8822
photos
219
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th July 2021 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
poppies
,
scabious
,
growing-wild
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 11th, 2021
