Photo 1962
Posing nicely
I think this is a corn bunting and it posed very nicely for me. It was the first bird that posed for me along Wood Lane this morning so I thought he deserved to be posted on here.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th July 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
corn-bunting
,
wood-lane
Lin
ace
How lovely
July 26th, 2021
