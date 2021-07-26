Previous
Posing nicely by rosiekind
Photo 1962

Posing nicely

I think this is a corn bunting and it posed very nicely for me. It was the first bird that posed for me along Wood Lane this morning so I thought he deserved to be posted on here.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

Lin ace
How lovely
July 26th, 2021  
