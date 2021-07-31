Previous
Goldies love sunflower hearts by rosiekind
Photo 1963

Goldies love sunflower hearts

In fact I'm not sure which feeder is favoured the most as the birds have so many different types of seeds, nuts and fat to choose from. Oh I forgot there are mealworms too! I do have 13 feeders in my garden and 2 bird tables and 3 bird baths!
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
