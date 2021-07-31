Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1963
Goldies love sunflower hearts
In fact I'm not sure which feeder is favoured the most as the birds have so many different types of seeds, nuts and fat to choose from. Oh I forgot there are mealworms too! I do have 13 feeders in my garden and 2 bird tables and 3 bird baths!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8866
photos
219
followers
66
following
537% complete
View this month »
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
Latest from all albums
2934
2935
3544
2936
3545
1963
2937
3546
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st July 2021 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close