Photo 1981
Grey wagtail
This is probably the best photo of the wagtail.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
3
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8969
photos
218
followers
67
following
542% complete
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1980
3589
2975
3590
3591
1981
2976
3592
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th September 2021 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
grey-wagtail
,
waterhall-park
Junko Y
ace
And with a suggested reflection even!
September 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab picture
September 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a beauty!
September 15th, 2021
