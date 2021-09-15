Previous
Next
Grey wagtail by rosiekind
Photo 1981

Grey wagtail

This is probably the best photo of the wagtail.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
542% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
And with a suggested reflection even!
September 15th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab picture
September 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beauty!
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise