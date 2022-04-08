Previous
The street where I live by rosiekind
Photo 2039

The street where I live

I had this urge to get my fisheye lens out and take a couple of photos. This is one of them and it reminded me of the very old song "I have often walked down this street before" that was featured in My Fair Lady.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

