Is this how you want me to pose? by rosiekind
Photo 2041

Is this how you want me to pose?

This little reed bunting decided to pose for me and he gave me lots of opportunities. I have taken a lot of photos of him in different poses but I liked this one showing his eye. It's always difficult to see the eye in a bird with black feathers.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
