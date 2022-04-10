Sign up
Photo 2041
Is this how you want me to pose?
This little reed bunting decided to pose for me and he gave me lots of opportunities. I have taken a lot of photos of him in different poses but I liked this one showing his eye. It's always difficult to see the eye in a bird with black feathers.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9394
photos
209
followers
55
following
559% complete
View this month »
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th April 2022 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wood-lane
,
reed-bunting
