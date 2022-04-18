Previous
When's he coming back? by rosiekind
When's he coming back?

This horse was really fretting when I saw him in his field. His mate the chestnut horse was being led along the lane when I was coming back. I'm not sure what the situation is but he was being led by two people rather than being ridden.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

