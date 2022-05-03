Previous
Bluebells in the garden by rosiekind
Photo 2050

Bluebells in the garden

These bluebells grow next to one of our silver birch trees and I liked the light on them.
3rd May 2022

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Mickey Anderson ace
Great lighting!!!
May 3rd, 2022  
