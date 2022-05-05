Sign up
Photo 2051
Young moorhen
It really was the day for youngsters today and it's lovely to see so many young birds about. I am still waiting for the blue tits in my nest box to hatch.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
moorhen
,
youngster
,
gadespring
