Blackcap
Photo 2055

Blackcap

Not a brilliant photo as the blackcap was not cooperating and kept fluttering about in the trees. However, it's just a record shot as I haven't seen one for a while. I saw a treecreeper but he wouldn't cooperate either.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Rosie Kind

