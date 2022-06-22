Sign up
Photo 2071
Kestrel hovering
He was a long way away and this is heavily cropped but I haven't managed to see or get any kestrel shots lately.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9557
photos
203
followers
56
following
567% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
22nd June 2022 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kestrel
,
wood-lane
