Previous
Next
Pure joy by rosiekind
Photo 2074

Pure joy

My lens was too long to take proper portrait but I thought this lovely little boy had such a super smile that I had to post it.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise