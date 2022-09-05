Visiting my parents

Because my parents do not have a grave or plaque anywhere I paid for one to be put on the tree of life up at RSPB. I often go to visit so that I can remember all the lovely things we did together. Sadly my Dad dropped down dead in my garden and it will be 30 years ago on 19 October. It was a terrible shock but I shouldn't have been surprised as there is a history of heart disease in this family. His brother sat down at the tea table and died. Three out of four grandparents died of heart disease and both my parents had heart attacks. Unfortunately, I have inherited it from them so I don't usually go anywhere without my phone and GTN spray. I thought the robin went well with the other photos.