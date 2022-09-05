Previous
Visiting my parents by rosiekind
Photo 2082

Visiting my parents

Because my parents do not have a grave or plaque anywhere I paid for one to be put on the tree of life up at RSPB. I often go to visit so that I can remember all the lovely things we did together. Sadly my Dad dropped down dead in my garden and it will be 30 years ago on 19 October. It was a terrible shock but I shouldn't have been surprised as there is a history of heart disease in this family. His brother sat down at the tea table and died. Three out of four grandparents died of heart disease and both my parents had heart attacks. Unfortunately, I have inherited it from them so I don't usually go anywhere without my phone and GTN spray. I thought the robin went well with the other photos.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
In all ways, this is such a lovely tribute and poignant story, Rosie! Thank you for sharing with us.
September 5th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
A lovely tribute Rosie.
September 5th, 2022  
