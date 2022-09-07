Sign up
Photo 2083
Sweet little yellowhammer
It was nice to see this little bird as well. I also saw a kestrel and another little bird that I'm not sure that I can identify.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9691
photos
199
followers
55
following
570% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th September 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
yellowhammer
,
wood-lane
