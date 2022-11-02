Previous
Next
My first redwing this year by rosiekind
Photo 2089

My first redwing this year

Not a good photo but it's a record for me as it's the first one this year.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Great shot
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise