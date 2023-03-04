Sign up
Photo 2103
Mr and Mrs Greenfinch
It's always nice to see the greenfinches as they have been on the red list as endangered little birds. Hopefully they will breed and bring their little ones to see me.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9990
photos
181
followers
53
following
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinches
