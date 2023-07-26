Previous
Hydrangea by rosiekind
Hydrangea

I couldn't help it when I saw this hydrangea in the shop this morning and just had to buy it. I had no idea how much it cost but thought it would look nice in our front garden.
Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Linda Godwin
You will enjoy it for many years to come
July 26th, 2023  
