Previous
Looking for a warm place to sleep by rosiekind
Photo 2146

Looking for a warm place to sleep

The birds are actually quite clever and this little blue tit was obviously exploring a dry home for the night. It is actually a robin nest box that produced lots of little ones in the spring.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise