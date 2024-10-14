Sign up
Previous
Photo 2146
Looking for a warm place to sleep
The birds are actually quite clever and this little blue tit was obviously exploring a dry home for the night. It is actually a robin nest box that produced lots of little ones in the spring.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
garden
,
blue-tit
,
nest-box
