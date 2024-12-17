Previous
Camelia by rosiekind
Photo 2147

Camelia

It's so nice to see this plant flowering at this time of year.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
588% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact