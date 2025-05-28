Sign up
Previous
Photo 2152
Greedy squirrel
I don't usually put bread out for the birds and I didn't realise that squirrels ate bread but it seems that they do!
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th May 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
feeding
