The friendly robin at RSPB by rosiekind
Photo 406

The friendly robin at RSPB

I always know that it's the same bird that I talk to as he has a ring on and can be found in the same place each time.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Steve Jacob
He will think you're stalking him if you keep taking his picture. fav
December 30th, 2019  
Martin Jalkotzy
Lovely!
December 30th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous capture!
December 30th, 2019  
