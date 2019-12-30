Sign up
Photo 406
The friendly robin at RSPB
I always know that it's the same bird that I talk to as he has a ring on and can be found in the same place each time.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th December 2019 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
Steve Jacob
He will think you're stalking him if you keep taking his picture. fav
December 30th, 2019
Martin Jalkotzy
Lovely!
December 30th, 2019
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous capture!
December 30th, 2019
