Previous
Next
Photo 409
I nearly got run over taking this
By a bike, no less. The cyclist rang his bell to warn me that he was coming but I stuck to my guns as I only managed to get one shot of this little squirrel before he ran away. The cyclist was probably cursing me for not moving. Never mind
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7658
photos
247
followers
54
following
112% complete
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
2493
3011
2494
3012
409
1741
2495
3013
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th February 2020 11:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
near-100-acre-meadow
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
February 14th, 2020
