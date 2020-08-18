Previous
And last of all came the whitethroat by rosiekind
And last of all came the whitethroat

I had been trying to take a photo of a whitethroat further up Wood Lane but to no avail when I suddenly saw this little fellow following the others out of the brambles.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

judith deacon ace
So pretty, love Whitethroats but we see them so rarely.
August 18th, 2020  
