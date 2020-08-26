Previous
To start with I thought he was dead by rosiekind
To start with I thought he was dead

This is not cropped and we were so close to this pigeon and I really thought he was dead but suddenly when he noticed Zac (he was only about 6ft away from him), he decided to fly off. It was good to know that he was perfectly fit and well.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

Anne ❀ ace
just having a rest! nice closeup
August 26th, 2020  
