To start with I thought he was dead
This is not cropped and we were so close to this pigeon and I really thought he was dead but suddenly when he noticed Zac (he was only about 6ft away from him), he decided to fly off. It was good to know that he was perfectly fit and well.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
wood-pigeon
,
wood-lane
Anne ❀
ace
just having a rest! nice closeup
August 26th, 2020
