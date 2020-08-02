Previous
Into the Woods by rowancyrene
Into the Woods

I took myself to the park today and wandered on some of the trails for about an hour and a half. I found that in the year or more since I've shot, my eye got rusty. (you're welcome for that visual)

I don't remember how to frame stuff and I found that I was walking and looking around, waiting for the spark. When it came, I couldn't fully grasp or utilize whatever idea I almost had.

I really liked these mushrooms I found near the start of the trail, and it was a hard choice to pick this picture over the others I took. If I wind up cheating at this, I may end up posting them later? Or I might make a site to hold the overflow. :)
Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
Krista Marson ace
nice shot. and don't stress....there is no such thing as 'cheating' here!
August 2nd, 2020  
