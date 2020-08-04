Previous
Ray a drop of Golden Sun by rowancyrene
Ray a drop of Golden Sun

I was pulling out of my driveway to go grab cat food for the hoard of kitties in my home, when I looked over and saw these beautiful rays of light flowing through some smoke from my neigbor.

I almost just left and was going to take a photo when I got back, but decided to go ahead and seize the moment. Definitely a good thing that I actually had my camera with me. :)
Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
