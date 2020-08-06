Previous
Blurry Summer Morning by rowancyrene
6 / 365

Blurry Summer Morning

When I took this I thought it was in focus where I wanted it, which was on the flowers... I didn't sit to take too many pictures because was feeling awkward and there was a guy staring at me from across the street.

I'll go back and try again :)
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
Photo Details

