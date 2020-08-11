Brave Sebastian

This is my the first cat my Husband and I got when we moved in together- his name is Sebastian and when I got him, I was intending to get a different cat named Damien. Damien was in quarantine, and I almost left.



Until I heard a frantic little meow coming from one of the condos, I looked up to see this small clipped-ear, no-tail boy of 4 months old staring at me and screaming.



When I held him and he purred up an absolute storm, I knew I needed to bring him home with me. We don't know exactly what type of cat he is, the suspicion is Manx since he has no tail and all that.



This one was taken on the 3rd, and while I did take pictures yesterday... It was mostly reference things for my sewing.