Night Try by rowancyrene
12 / 365

Night Try

My husband and I were finally able to do something today.... kind of... he has the rest of the week off and we decided to go to the lil town where we got engaged to explore.

We ended up not being able to do anything at all, but grab coffee and leave because it started storming. The town is on a mountain, and he was worried about being caught on the mountain during a storm.

I managed to grab a picture of these cars under a bridge that I really like. I thought it would be more dramatic at night so I changing the time of day in the picture a try.

It's not too convincing, but I tried really hard. :)
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
3% complete

View this month

