Night Try

My husband and I were finally able to do something today.... kind of... he has the rest of the week off and we decided to go to the lil town where we got engaged to explore.



We ended up not being able to do anything at all, but grab coffee and leave because it started storming. The town is on a mountain, and he was worried about being caught on the mountain during a storm.



I managed to grab a picture of these cars under a bridge that I really like. I thought it would be more dramatic at night so I changing the time of day in the picture a try.



It's not too convincing, but I tried really hard. :)