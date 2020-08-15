Previous
Bright eyes by rowancyrene
15 / 365

Bright eyes

I didn't do too much photographically today, anxiety has been breaking me down the entire day. I'm hopijg it improves tomorrow :<

In the meantime enjoy this picture of the kitten!
Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
Photo Details

