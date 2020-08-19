Previous
I did a bad thing... by rowancyrene
I did a bad thing...

I messed up and went to Joanns yesterday, temptation beat me and I ended up leaving with all of this fabric. I havr so much I need to make with the fabric I already had lol
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

