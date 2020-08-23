@Northy challenged me for my first Get Pushed Challenge of this go, and she challenged me to take a photo from a cats perspective. My cat Sebastian was sitting on the perch just above her and it gave me an idea to have a picture taken as though he's pouncing.
I tried to take a photo as I zoomed, and while I like the picture I'm not sure it's exactly accurate to the prompt. But I tried. This one was more difficult than expected to get an idea for how to capture it, but this is what I eventually came up with. :)