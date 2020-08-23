Previous
Next
Get Pushed by rowancyrene
23 / 365

Get Pushed

@Northy challenged me for my first Get Pushed Challenge of this go, and she challenged me to take a photo from a cats perspective. My cat Sebastian was sitting on the perch just above her and it gave me an idea to have a picture taken as though he's pouncing.

I tried to take a photo as I zoomed, and while I like the picture I'm not sure it's exactly accurate to the prompt. But I tried. This one was more difficult than expected to get an idea for how to capture it, but this is what I eventually came up with. :)
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ashley hatcher
@Northy I finally got a chance to get on and post the picture I took for your challenge, I got super side-tracked with a project I'm working on. I think I had an idea for this challenge but I don't know if I actually executed it like I wanted to. Thank you for the challenge, this might be one that I revisit as I get more ideas! :)
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise