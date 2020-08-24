Previous
Reflecting by rowancyrene
24 / 365

Reflecting

Took myself to Flatrock Park here in town because the beautiful clouds called to me and I remembered there was a lake in the park where I might be able to get a decent reflection. I wasn't disappointed.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

