It's a Great Day To Hunt Ghosts!
I went to a graveyard to test out my Full Spectrum camera that I recently got- It's really cool not needing my 720IR filter to get this look. I'm a bit rusty on it, but I still think it looks cool :)
25th August 2020
Ashley hatcher
@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
Album
365
Taken
27th August 2020 7:47pm
camera
,
cemetery
,
full
,
spectrum
,
ir
