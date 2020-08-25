Previous
It's a Great Day To Hunt Ghosts! by rowancyrene
It's a Great Day To Hunt Ghosts!

I went to a graveyard to test out my Full Spectrum camera that I recently got- It's really cool not needing my 720IR filter to get this look. I'm a bit rusty on it, but I still think it looks cool :)
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
