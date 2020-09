Maternity Shoot!

I did a maternity shoot for my friends- I gave them a headup that I'm really rusty, but they still wanted me to do their pictures. I'm grateful, but a lot of the pictures came out blurry because I haven't shot in a while. We picked golden hour to go out and my poor camery didn't know what to do.



Next time, I'm going to bring a tripod and remote shutter release.