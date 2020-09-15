Previous
Architecture Get Pushed by rowancyrene
Architecture Get Pushed

@la_photographic challenged me to do an architecture photo- I've always loved steeples, there's something so magical and fairy-tale-like about them. If I were better with photoshop, I'd try to make this a magical landscape :
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Ashley hatcher

@rowancyrene
Blogger and Photographer- trying to get back to my creativity and bring myself some positivity with it. Hopefully, this sticks, and I can begin referring...
