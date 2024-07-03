MOVERS TEAM by rpetrecyclablepackaging
MOVERS TEAM

Congratulations to our Pharmapac Movember team (missing Jonell, Miranda and Mike). As a team raising over $2,000 for prostate cancer and mens health 🙌
Pharmapac NZ rPET Recyclable Packaging offers an eco-friendly solution for businesses. Made from recycled PET, this packaging reduces environmental impact by decreasing plastic waste and conserving resources. It maintains high quality and safety standards, making it suitable for various applications, including food and beverages. Choosing Pharmapac NZ rPET Recyclable Packaging supports sustainability efforts and meets consumer demand for greener products, ensuring a positive environmental footprint.
Jonell Mongie

Say hi to Jonell (aka Nelly). Jonell is our Office Administrator / Accounts Payable superstar. Jonell is the friendly voice at the end of the...
Photo Details

