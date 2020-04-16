Sign up
18 / 365
Condensation 2
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Ruby Bucket
@rubybucket
I love photography but being a busy teacher and commuting between two homes (a house and a narrowboat) I have not managed to stop and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th April 2020 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
canon
,
macro
,
condensation
,
100mm
Sheila Guevin
ace
I love when simple graphic everyday things are photographed in a way that makes them art. Nice!
April 16th, 2020
