Previous
Next
Canal Reflections by rubybucket
23 / 365

Canal Reflections

On my daily local "walkies" I pass under this Motorway bridge along the canal. If the sun is out and you time it right...you can see these beautiful shimmering reflections from the ripples of the canal water. A bit of wind helps too.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Ruby Bucket

@rubybucket
I love photography but being a busy teacher and commuting between two homes (a house and a narrowboat) I have not managed to stop and...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise