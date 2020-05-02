Previous
Next
Apple Blossom by rubybucket
34 / 365

Apple Blossom

I liked the light on the blossom and the leaves so i decided not to crop the leaves out.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Ruby Bucket

@rubybucket
I love photography but being a busy teacher and commuting between two homes (a house and a narrowboat) I have not managed to stop and...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula C ace
Beautiful light and colours
May 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise