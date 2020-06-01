Previous
Next
The lady and aphid. by rubybucket
62 / 365

The lady and aphid.

1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Ruby Bucket

@rubybucket
I love photography but being a busy teacher and commuting between two homes (a house and a narrowboat) I have not managed to stop and...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
That Ladybug is headed towards lunch! Love this... so sharp and interesting. Fav
June 1st, 2020  
Santina
really a beautiful shot, I like all the details
June 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise