Photobombed by rubybucket
81 / 365

Photobombed

Was trying to take a close up of this red spider on the blossom when I was photo bombed by a fly. :-)
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Ruby Bucket

@rubybucket
I love photography but being a busy teacher and commuting between two homes (a house and a narrowboat) I have not managed to stop and...
KV ace
You got both the fly and the spider in great focus... love this... it is really close.
July 1st, 2020  
