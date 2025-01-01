旭日东升，喜鹊贺岁 by rubyflower
1 / 365

旭日东升，喜鹊贺岁

The first sunshine of 2025 brings warmth to your heart and joy to your days. Happy New Year!

旭日东升迎新岁，喜鹊报喜兆丰年。愿2025年吉祥如意，幸福安康！
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Ruby Gu

@rubyflower
