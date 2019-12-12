Previous
Next
IMG20191212145252 by ruegradisen
Photo 2168

IMG20191212145252

Colouring in to fill in the time while looking after Oma today 😆
12th December 2019 12th Dec 19

ruth gradisen

@ruegradisen
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise