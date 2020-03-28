Previous
IMG20200328155508 by ruegradisen
Photo 2274

IMG20200328155508

One of the paintings we brought in Ubud almost 2 years ago.James finally got time to frame them up 🥰
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

ruth gradisen

@ruegradisen
