Previous
Next
IMG20200417183504 by ruegradisen
Photo 2294

IMG20200417183504

A pic not taken by me toda. But we got news that the couple purchasing our home accepted an offer on theirs .So celebrating as best we can during this corona virus situation 👍❤️🥂🍾🏡
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

ruth gradisen

@ruegradisen
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise