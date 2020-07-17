Previous
IMG20200717134115 by ruegradisen
Photo 2385

IMG20200717134115

Well it rained bucketloads and Jo n I couldn't get out for lunch so we had a little feast at her place today 😁
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

ruth gradisen

@ruegradisen
