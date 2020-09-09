Previous
IMG20200909101801 by ruegradisen
Photo 2438

IMG20200909101801

Very exciting day at the block 🥰 stumps cleared and the driveway levelled out 🚜
9th September 2020

ruth gradisen

@ruegradisen
667% complete

