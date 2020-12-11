Previous
IMG20201211112240 by ruegradisen
Photo 2531

IMG20201211112240

Got mum out of the room to go downstairs to listen to the carolers
11th December 2020 11th Dec 20

ruth gradisen

@ruegradisen
