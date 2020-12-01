Sign up
A - Aran Islands, Ireland
An overcast day over the Aran Islands, Ireland, off the coast of Galway.
1st December 2020
Rui Medeiros Silva
@ruimedeirossilva
Hi there, everybody! I'm Portuguese and I live in Cascais, a very nice town in the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal. This is my second time in The...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X100,D540Z,C310Z
Taken
1st February 2011 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Rui Medeiros Silva
This is the first photo of the "Alphabetical Album" dedicated to the places I visited in the last few years. Damn, I miss my travels…
January 21st, 2021
