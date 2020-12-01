Previous
A - Aran Islands, Ireland by ruimedeirossilva
A - Aran Islands, Ireland

An overcast day over the Aran Islands, Ireland, off the coast of Galway.
1st December 2020 1st Dec 20

Rui Medeiros Silva

@ruimedeirossilva
Hi there, everybody! I'm Portuguese and I live in Cascais, a very nice town in the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal. This is my second time in The...
Rui Medeiros Silva
This is the first photo of the "Alphabetical Album" dedicated to the places I visited in the last few years. Damn, I miss my travels…
January 21st, 2021  
